Amber Heard denies she cut off Johnny Depp’s finger in Australia

Amber Heard is denying responsibility for ex-husband Johnny Depp’s cut off finger amid a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation, for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

The highly-publicized trial has been live-streamed on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel, and other outlets, from a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia since mid-April.

Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, questioned Heard about her allegedly throwing a bottle at Depp’s hand, which caused the tip of his finger to get sliced off. Heard denied the allegation. She also denied assaulting Depp during the trip to Australia where it all went down, saying he was the one who assaulted her.

Under grilling by #JohnnyDepp’s lawyer, #AmberHeard testified that she knows how many doors she actually knocked on in Australia. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/lIFv8bIhre — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 17, 2022

Heard previously testified about the Australia trip, saying she believed Depp cut off his own digit, though she admitted she did not personally witness the act as it happened.

While Heard has maintained she was abused by Depp, Depp claimed just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.

Previous testimony by Heard indicated Depp had allegedly slapped and punched her on multiple occasions, and twice sexually assaulted her.

In the Heard-penned 2018 Washington Post article at the center of Depp’s lawsuit, she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims is referenced in the piece.

Heard also has several other witnesses lined up to testify, including her sister Whitney Henriquez, actor Ellen Barkin, and Depp himself. This will be the second time Depp has taken the stand after he previously testified on behalf of himself and was cross-examined by Heard’s team.