An instant Netflix hit that dropped 3 weeks ago has already been renewed for season 2

Netflix has opted in on a second season of their hit show A Man on the Inside, starring Ted Danson. The popular comedy will return to the streaming platform on an unspecified date in 2025.

The show, which launched on November 21 of this year, was an instant success for the ever-hungry streaming platform and even netted Danson a Golden Globe nomination.

A Man on the Inside follows Danson’s retired widower as he goes undercover in an assisted-living facility to help solve a mystery involving some missing jewelry. The show is based on a documentary called The Mole Agent, which picked up an Oscar nomination in 2021. Comedic and often heartfelt hijinx ensue, and the story appears to have landed on the money with both the audience and the execs at Netflix.

As well as Danson, the show features the considerable talents of Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Lilah Richcreek Estrada (Chicago Med), Sally Struthers (Gilmore Girls).

A Man on the Inside is the latest project from Michael Schur, who has established himself as television royalty with a ridiculous twenty-year run that includes work on The Office, Parks and Rec, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Good Place.

“We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson. From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast, and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception,” Schur told Tudum.

Danson is no stranger to success on the small screen, especially in the field of comedy. His success with A Man on the Inside is just the latest notch in his belt, having seen huge success with The Good Place, and the incredible run of 80s classic Cheers. He has also appeared in CSI, Fargo, and Damages, adding plenty of dramatic flair to his recent resume.

A stacked cast, critical success, and fan adoration are not always enough to keep shows alive in the streaming age, but thankfully, A Man on the Inside appears to have had that secret thing that all shows need to survive. Engagement.

People were watching, and likely rewatching, from start to finish, and the team will get their chance to work on a second season. We can assume that it will once again see Danson going undercover in odd circumstances as he continues his new-found affinity for sleuthing.

