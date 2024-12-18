An MCU sequel we all saw coming finally gets the greenlight amid Marvel Studios executive departure

Marvel Studios is no stranger to leadership switch-ups, but it’s not always that a change like this results in new information about upcoming films being shared. Well, today is that day, as one big Marvel Studios change has given us insight into an upcoming MCU sequel.

Nate Moore, a longtime executive at Marvel Studios who has worked on many of the biggest MCU films will be leaving the company in 2025, a decision first reported on by Deadline.

In the report was also a statement from other Marvel Studios executives including Kevin Feige, which revealed that Moore will be hanging around to produce one more film, and that’s none other than the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther 3.

“Nate is a fantastic executive and colleague as well as a wonderful friend to all of us here at Marvel Studios. He has been a core member of our team since 2010, and his influence will continue to reverberate in our storytelling. Although we’ll miss him a great deal, we look forward to watching what he does next while also having the good fortune of working with him in a new way on our next Black Panther movie.”

While there had been plenty of indications that Black Panther 3 was in the works, this is the very first time that Feige confirmed it himself, so we can all relax knowing that it truly is happening now.

The first indication that Black Panther 3 was happening came back in November when legendary actor Denzel Washington was promoting Gladiator 2. During this press tour, the star mentioned that Ryan Coogler was writing him a role for the sequel. Now whether he actually will show up in the sequel is yet to be confirmed, but given its existence, it does appear to be promising.

Coogler wrote and directed both Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so having him back for the third installment makes a lot of sense. Right now it isn’t yet clear what this third movie would focus on, whether it be Shuri once again as the Black Panther, or T’Challa’s child living up to his father’s legacy. Both are great options, so we’re excited to see what Marvel Studios is cooking.

Other factors happening in the MCU may also play a big factor in what goes down in the sequel given the franchise’s current focus on the multiverse. Perhaps once we see some of the upcoming Marvel films land in theaters it could paint a better picture of what’s next for the people of Wakanda.

As you might have already guessed, there are no details regarding the release date for Black Panther 3 yet, and we wouldn’t expect to see that information shared for quite a while. The good news is that it is still happening, so fans should sit back and relax while waiting for more news to surface in 2025.

