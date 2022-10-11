An underrated horror gem comes highly recommended right before spooky season kicks into high gear

‘Tis the season… to watch horror movies. One of the best things about October (besides the cool weather) is the plethora of spooky movies coming out around this time, or the rediscovering of older ones.

Over on the subreddit r/horror, users singled out a 2019 movie that’s being called a must watch: Haunt. User whyhhhwhy posed the following question:

Redditors are notoriously combative, but they’ve seemed to put down their swords and praise this apparent horror classic – like user DicolasRage666, who said the were surprised by how good the movie turned out to be.

User jsalad said that they loved the movie even though they had some issues with the characters, saying “the stupidity level was high in this one.”

Others, like stromalama, use the movie to get themselves pumped up for doing spooky October activities.

It’s becoming a tradition for some people, like eatyourchildren101.

User TheInfectedRage said it was “fun campy gore” that had “great watchability.” TheStranger113 called it “underrated.”

Haunt is a slasher film that tells the story of group of friends that visit an “extreme” haunted house that is supposedly the scariest ever because it feeds “on the darkest fears,” according to the movie’s synopsis. “The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realisation that some nightmares are real.”

The movie came out in in Sept. 2019 in a limited amount of theaters and pulled in about $2 million. Later, it premiered on the horror streaming service Shudder, where it became the most watched movie premiere of that year. Check out the trailer below.

The movie is currently available on various streaming services.