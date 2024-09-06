‘And is Sam off flirting with Rosie?’: These ‘Lord of the Rings’ stars just joined forces again for an epic selfie, but there’s one thing missing

As fans all things The Lord of the Rings it’s impossible not to get excited when we see three of our favorite characters together again. And that is precisely what happened this week when Frodo Baggins, Pippin Took, and Merry Brandybuck met up. There was only one thing that could have made this photo more epic, though, and that would have been the inclusion of Samwise “Sam” Gamgee.

Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan play Frodo, Pippin, and Merry, respectively. The three stars recently caught up for a meal and a drink (what we can only imagine was their second breakfast).

Monaghan posted the evidence on his Instagram page, writing, “Some things never change. #becurious.” Unsurprisingly, there has been a strong reaction to the cast reunion, and fans were eager to share their thoughts in the comment section. This includes multiple questions about why Samwise Gamgee, played by actor Sean Astin, is missing out!

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans react to seeing their favorite Hobbits together again

First, let’s tackle the question on everyone’s mind: where is the fourth Hobbit? “And is Sam off flirting with Rosie?” a comment reads. There are clearly many other people who want to know the same thing (and find the comment hilarious) as it’s been liked in agreement over 4,000 times.

Other reactions to the post include, “If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world,” “My heart is full,” and “Second breakfast.” Fans have also expressed their excitement at seeing the three friends together again. “These pictures make me so happy. As well as watching the lord of the rings movie with my kids while telling them I got to watch them in theaters opening night at midnight,” a comment reads.

The actors have also been praised for bringing their roles to life and their impact on so many people. “I’m HOPING to catch you all at the Walk o’ Fame before Con is over,” a fan wrote. “Your panel had one of the longest lines I’ve ever seen and as such I didn’t get in. That’s okay, though, since I love watching everyone fan out for you awesome people.”

Fans will also know this is not the first time we have been treated to a reunion photo of the cast, and they do appear to have remained close. Earlier this year, Dominic Monaghan posted a picture on Instagram of himself, Wood, Boyd, and actor Orlando Bloom (who played the role of Legolas).

Elijah Wood has previously discussed his relationship with his fellow actors, telling the Esquire they even refer to themselves as “the Hobbits.” He also commented on how they still hang out and that the grueling days on set ultimately bonded them. “That will link us forever,” he admitted. Music to our ears!

