‘Andor’ fans demand the Empire’s hot new fashion choice becomes available for public consumption

Andor has sparked an unexpected fashion craze with an accessory that’s captured the attention of Star Wars fans.

Thepantlesselephant took to the r/StarWars subreddit and posted a photo of Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) sporting an avant-garde knotless tie with the caption, “New Imperial fashion trend? When are we getting these ties?”

The OP was enthusiastically upvoted 930 times. The profusion of love for the re-imagined version of the tie is a testament to the creative skills of Andor costume designer and Academy Award nominee Michael Wilkinson.

However, some Star Wars fans weren’t as impressed by the design. Leading Science8929 joked that the tie looked like a retractable seatbelt.

Druchi said that the tie makes Syril Karn look like a member of German electro-pop band Kraftwerk.

BeerGogglesFTW expressed their love of Star Wars costumes throughout the series. In addition to the knotless tie, they argued that other items like the men’s knee high boots from the early films and Luke Skywalker’s yellow jacket would be great to wear in daily life.

Harge008 was more concerned about the height of Karn’s collar than the knotless tie.

The clean, immaculate lines of Karn’s attire and his slicked back hair reminded GabeVogel95 of Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) in Twin Peaks.

It seems that most fans would buy Andor‘s knotless tie in a heartbeat, while others think it looks like a misplaced seatbelt. One thing is for certain, it’s an eye-catching and innovative piece that successfully called to mind the authority associated with the FBI and early Hugo Boss creations. One again, Wilkinson’s design is right in the pocket.

Andor is streaming on Disney Plus.