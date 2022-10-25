Home / tv

‘Andor’ is giving ‘Star Wars’ fans a reality check on the real Dark Side of the galaxy

Andor episode six
Screengrab via Disney Plus

Star Wars is crammed with evildoers in black cloaks and red lightsabers out to inflict misery on the galaxy. Andor shows what happens if one triumphs, with life under Darth Sidious’ fascist Galactic Empire miserable and paranoid. But even though Sidious’ presence is in the margins, the Disney Plus series has introduced a villain far beyond anything we’ve seen in the franchise to date, and Redditors are running for the hills.

Yup, it’s Syril Karn’s mom:

Watching Andor makes me realize there are some things in the galaxy scarier than the Sith. from StarWars

This is Kathryn Hunter’s Eedy Karn, who has spent the last three episodes looking after her wayward son Syril with a heaping helping of passive-aggressiveness. Eedy is a walking nightmare, taking every possible opportunity to needle her son about his failures, micromanage his life, and push him into a dull desk job he hates. Luke should thank his lucky stars he’s just got Vader for a parent.

The replies agree, with many finding Eedy disturbingly familiar:

This is a good point:

We’d rather hang out with Palpatine:

Could some pushy moms get the message?

Eedy does have this killer line though:

Yeah, we’ll take the Sith:

As of episode 7, it’s unclear where Syril’s story arc is heading. After his mom pulled some strings, he settled for a Brazil-looking administrative job that’s a far cry from the military glory he craves. Syril is still clearly nursing a grudge against Cassian Andor, though, and we expect their paths to cross again sooner rather than later. Who knows, maybe Syril will spot some anomaly in his desk job that’ll align him with the ISB?