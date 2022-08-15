Anne Heche has been taken off life support, organ receipient found

Anne Heche has been taken off of life support following a crash on Aug. 5. She was 53 years old.

Heche suffered life-ending injuries when she drove her car into a home in California last week and was in the hospital since she was removed from the wreckage and rushed out via an ambulance. At first, Heche was listed in stable condition, but it was soon announced that she was in critical condition and had suffered an anoxic brain injury.

EW shared the news that Heche had been taken off of life support this afternoon, noting that a donor was found for her organs. She was declared dead on Aug 12.

No news has been shared about what organs or how many Heche was able to donate, and the process of organ donation can be very personal and private. OneLegacy Foundation stepped in to help connect Heche’s loved ones with families in need, and you can find out more about the foundation and organ donation on their website.

Coley Laffoon shared an emotional video about Heche’s passing on Instagram when it was announced that her death was imminent. Still, she was kept on life support while things moved forward with the organ donation process. A little while later, he shared a photo of Heche with their son and said that it was important to “remember the real love in the best times.”

Other friends, loved ones, and colleagues of Heche’s have spoken out since the accident to share love with Heche and stories of the good times they had together. With Heche’s organs placed, life support was removed, and we’re sending our well wishes and thoughts to those who loved her.