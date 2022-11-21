‘Ant-Man 3’ merch reveals new look at a not-very comic-accurate MODOK

It is very hard for those at Marvel Studios to always create totally accurate comic book characters for live-action, and whilst sometimes updates on designs work, many fans want to see the character exactly as they remember them from the pages of their favorites. This is certainly the case with MODOK, and with the release of merchandise from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the shelves, fans aren’t sure what to make of it.

A lot has been discussed regarding one of the antagonists of the upcoming film, with all eyes focused on the return of John Majors as Kang. But a villain that has flown a little more under the radar is the arrival of MODOK, a character that many have been calling for the MCU to include for some time now.

MODOK, an acronym for Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing, is seen in the comics as a huge oversized head that sits atop a floating throne-like chair. The character’s comical appearance belies his malevolence and terrifying intellect.

There was a brief glimpse at him in the D23 trailer, but thanks to a leak from Funko Pop, fans who weren’t lucky enough to access that trailer can get a better look at the baddie and what he may look like in the film.

Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania Pop offers First Look at M.O.D.O.K pic.twitter.com/ZwePxBkT1K — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) November 20, 2022

The character seems to be encased in gold, with gleaming red eyes and golden gnashers, a much more robotic look than the one we are used to from the comic. Though some fans felt this was a little disappointing, it could be, as with the Funko Pops for Ant-Man and Wasp, that he is wearing a helmet and his actual organic face lies beneath.

It is unsure yet what role the villain has to play yet in the film, with some speculating that he could be the more obvious “big bad” whilst Kang simply manipulates and puppets from the sidelines. In the trailer, Kang is asking for Scott Lang’s help, this could be where MODOK enters the scene. It is still not known yet who will be playing the character.

We may get a better look at him in another trailer closer to the release of the film, but we will unlikely get the whole picture until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in theaters on February 17, 2023.