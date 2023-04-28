Anthony Mackie dares you to steal his sunshine in new ‘Twisted Metal’ trailer

Anthony Mackie is revving his engine in the exciting teaser trailer for Peacock’s upcoming video game adaptation of the iconic Twisted Metal.

As Mackie’s character, John Doe, gears up for travel — …er… battle — he gets everything ready for a one-of-a-kind road trip, including loading his weapon with ammunition and grabbing the right road mix for an epic jam session.

Those familiar with Twisted Metal know that the game takes players on a demolition derby style of gameplay, and in the upcoming series, there’s an apocalyptic nature to the proceedings that includes an essential character in the video games: Needles Kane, aka Sweet Tooth.

Your driver has arrived with your order 🚘💥🤡 #TwistedMetal is streaming July 27, only on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/oz50wPNmi5 — Sony (@Sony) April 28, 2023

PlayStation released nine Twisted Metal games from 1995 to 2012, and a tenth was set to be Twisted Metal Apocalypse, but it never came to fruition. Those who longed for the series’ continuation will get a special treat with Peacock’s upcoming series.

Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith explains the series in the exact way gamers were hoping to see it portrayed — absolutely batty, but with an emotional tie-in. The Hollywood Reporter delivers the following statement from Smith, and it’s enough to make you want to break out all of your old games and play.

“This is a bonkers show about insiders and outsiders, and how our own special apocalypse has divided and isolated us more than ever, but there’s hope. You can find your people and your community. You may just have to get past a terrifying clown driving a well-armed ice cream truck to find them.”

Smith’s statement is rather uplifting, as many of us are still trying to reason with what feels like — as he said — our own unique apocalypse. Be it in video games, films, or television projects — if you find your people, you can get through anything, and that’s enough to bring a little sunshine to your Friday.

Stephanie Beatriz is cast as Quiet for the film, alongside Samoa Joe acting as Sweet Tooth to Will Arnett’s voice, Richard Cabral plays Loud, and Thomas Haden Church will breathe life into Agent Stone. Mike Mitchell, Chloe Fineman, Neve Campbell, and Lou Beatty Jr. are set to guest-star in the series.

Peacock’s Twisted Metal begins streaming on July 27, and if the teaser tells us anything, it’s that Mackie is prepared for whatever comes his way, even the ironically named killer clown. It might just be us (although we’re sure it isn’t), but Sweet Tooth doesn’t seem all that sweet from where we’re sitting. Here’s hoping John Doe makes it out alive.