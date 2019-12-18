Apex Legends Leak Reveals Interesting New Game Mode

Apex Legends will soon offer a brand new way to play according to recent leaks.

Prominent data miner That1MiningGuy, who has accurately leaked a number of unannounced content updates in the past, has discovered a ton of references to what appears to be a third-person mode for the battle royale. Whether Respawn intends for the novel feature to be a permanent addition or simply part of an upcoming limited-time event remains to be seen, though early signs certainly imply it’s the former.

References to an ‘opt-in/opt-out’ playlist are among the files discovered in the multiplayer shooter’s latest patch, so should they be referring to a new third-person viewpoint, it looks likely that players will be given the choice between sticking strictly to traditional first-person play or being queued for both. See below for further details:

– imagine that's for when they add third person as a playable mode, or maybe we'll be able to play on more than 1 map? who knows! 6) Tons of changes to third person effects (seems likely we'll have a third-person playlist or LTM soon) 7) Addition of environment effects on — That1MiningGuy (@That1MiningGuy) December 16, 2019

Apex Legends Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s worth noting at this point in time, of course, that Respawn has yet to officially acknowledge the existence of such a mode, but That1MiningGuy also notes that a wealth of changes and improvements to third-person effects have been introduced, too. That, coupled with the discovery of a related Easter egg in Apex‘s recently revamped Training Grounds seems to all but confirm said suspicions, but who knows what’s truly going on behind the scenes.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of the leak, but assuming the above speculation turns out to be true, fans will likely be waiting some time until its arrival. With Apex Legends currently in the midst of celebrating its first Christmas, I imagine Respawn will be saving any further major updates for the New Year and beyond.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on any further developments, for sure, but in the meantime, let us know in the usual place below whether or not you’d be interested in playing the game from a brand new perspective.