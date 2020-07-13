Apex Legends Players Are Sick Of The Game’s Lazy Cosmetics

There’s growing dissent among the Apex Legends community over a lack of variety in the game’s myriad cosmetic items. Like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds before it, Respawn’s battle royale is a free-to-play title that relies on in-game purchases of weapon and/or character skins to generate revenue. The practice has become commonplace in recent years (even in premium-priced games, much to the chagrin of many) and even embraced when done correctly, as a sustainable method of monetizing an otherwise priceless piece of entertainment.

Though Respawn, it seems, is missing one key ingredient – creativity. That’s what many fans over on Reddit seem to think, at least, with posts pointing out how “lazy” the developer continues to be when designing optional items becoming more commonplace by the day.

One particularly noticeable example posted by user SenkoSans shows a side by side comparison of the Flatline rifle’s ‘Spine Chiller’ and ‘Reaper’s Touch’ skins which, based on the image provided, look almost identical in color. Some responses to the thread claim the similarities are accentuated by poor image quality, while others have taken a different approach. DEA_PL filmed themselves creating a more unique color scheme for the aforementioned weapon in mere seconds as well, no doubt as a jab at Respawn’s apparent inability to do the same, and you can check it out here.

Naturally, the above has resulted in calls for Respawn to release more unique cosmetics not just for the Flatline, but other guns in Apex Legends‘ existing armory. Ultimately, though, it’s purely each player’s choice whether they decide to spend money on optional extras such as these, which have absolutely no bearing on gameplay. Nonetheless, be sure to let us know if you’d like to see Respawn branch out with more elaborate designs in the future (or, for that matter, if you’re strictly free-to-play) in the usual place below!