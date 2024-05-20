‘As a millennial I’m confused’: Gen Z has a new peace sign, and it’s making us feel old

The peace sign has been around since the sixties, but Gen Z have made their own version and now the old one just isn’t it anymore so us Millennials are having an existential crisis. In the immortal words of Abe Simpson, “I used to be with it, then they changed what it was.”

Recommended Videos

In a video posted to TikTok, user “6asscat,” (who also goes by Dev) shared his experience being booed by Gen Z-ers for using the “millennial peace sign” despite being a part of Gen Z himself. He claims he sent an innocent pic of himself throwing up the classic symbol for peace to a friend, however the response to his use of the gesture was anything but peaceful.

“I got booed, tomatoes thrown at me, they told me to die!”

I’m hoping that’s an exaggeration of some sort because otherwise that’s an insanely strong reaction to such a wholesome symbol. I throw the peace sign up all the time in pics, I don’t want to die!

So the “millennial peace sign”, known to most as just the “peace sign” has been kicked from its throne after over 60 years as an internationally recognizable hand gesture. Quick side note, technically it’s not the millennial peace sign, as it existed longer before that generation was even born, but we’ll let that slide as millennials do love using it after all. Anyways, if you’re still using it, you’re officially old, sorry, I don’t make the rules.

Dev’s friend also did him dirty by calling him bro and then editing the message to “unc” instead. For those like me who aren’t familiar with Gen Z slang, unc is short for uncle, she’s calling him old and for nothing more than doing the peace symbol.

The comments seem just as disturbed by this information regarding the new peace symbol. Many said how they felt old now despite some being Gen Z themselves. Others weren’t even aware there was a new peace symbol that we’re all supposed to be using now apparently.

im gen z and i literally don’t know what a millennial vs gen z peace sign even is

as a millennial, I’m confused. when did we own the peace sign

I’m actually so confused what’s the other peace sign look like?!

What is the Gen Z peace symbol?

Okay, so we’ve established that the old peace sign is out, but what does the new one look like? Well according to my research, Gen Z still holds up two fingers but it’s flipped showing the back of the fingers you also have to lean your hand inwards horizontally and hold it closer to your face. Few videos on TikTok give a rough idea of how it’s done but, judging from this one at least, the whole may well be a joke.

So there you have it; a new peace symbol, now you can pose for photos without worrying about looking old or out of touch. Will this peace symbol last as long as the original, somehow I doubt it, trends are moving faster and faster nowadays, in fact, the information in this article is probably already outdated!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more