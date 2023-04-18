As ‘Quantumania’ is denied even a lukewarm welcome, James Gunn’s mere tweets continue to make DCU look like superhero haven

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally available for digital download, but unfortunately for Marvel, people haven’t really warmed to it in the time since it’s been out of cinemas. One thing they have warmed to, though, is the idea of James Gunn’s DCU, especially the upcoming Superman: Legacy.

It’s no surprise that Quantumania is once again being torn apart by a whole new crowd of people; those who are probably glad their friends didn’t convince them to see it in the cinema. Once again, the internet has sharpened its pitchforks for round two, and the opinions and not-so-hot takes are flooding in from the party latecomers who are probably more hate-watching if anything.

"Ant-Man & The Wasp – Quantumania" stole 2 hours of my life that I will never be able to get back. What a steaming POS. — Just Some Guy (@kotuamoalt) April 18, 2023

It’s obvious that time doesn’t heal all wounds; Quantumania is still as painful to watch now as it was in February. Maybe we should try again in another couple of months.

Of course, to counterbalance the negative there is always a positive as fans have finally warmed to Gunn’s vision for Superman. It’s almost as if he’s a competent director and writer who actually knows what he’s doing. With excitement brewing for the beginning of the DCU, could this represent a shift in the fan base? His recent tweet sharing a sneak peak at the finished Superman: Legacy script had fans frothing at the mouth for some more details.

I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running. pic.twitter.com/TJYpCRmdsf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

Fans were excited to know that some serious headway is being made on the film, as they vowed to be in the theater as soon as the film comes out.

We will be there day 1 — Liam🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@StarLordShill) April 18, 2023

The difference in reception between Ant-Man and Superman marks the first time since the DCU began that people are more excited for something DC over Marvel. Of course, Gunn still has a lot to prove, and it’ll be a while before we get to see his Superman in action, but the future’s looking bright for the heroes.