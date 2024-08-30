Attention: Donald Trump says Fox polls are ‘Rigged and Worthless’ now that he’s losing to Kamala Harris. When he was winning, they were legit. Make sense?

RIGGED! WORTHLESS! UNFAIR! FAKE! WITCH HUNT! These are the building blocks of Donald Trump‘s alternate reality, the foundation upon which he constructs his towering ego and his house of lies.

He likes to sprinkle them liberally over anything that doesn’t go his way. And lately, he’s been slinging these words around like a monkey flinging its own feces, particularly in the direction of his once-beloved Fox News. The network so deeply entrenched in Trump’s crusty orange rectum that they could taste his Diet Coke farts, has released a poll showing him trailing Vice President Kamala Harris in crucial swing states. Cue the whiny dictator routine in 3, 2, 1…

Trump is fuming, ranting, and raving about how the polls are suddenly “rigged and worthless.” In a Fox News poll conducted in June 2022, Trump was leading Biden by 5 percentage points in Arizona and Nevada, and by 6 points in Georgia. When the polls showed him winning, they were the gospel truth, the holy grail of political forecasting. And let’s not forget, this is the same guy who insisted on having Fox News host the presidential debates, because he knew he needed their softball questions and adoring audience to shield him from the humiliation of being intellectually outclassed by Harris on a level playing field.

But now that they dare to suggest he might lose to a woman of color? Clearly, they’re fake news, a scam, a hoax perpetrated by the deep state and the lizard people. According to the latest Fox poll, Harris leads Trump 48-47% in Arizona, 48-46% in both Georgia and Nevada, and trails by just one point in North Carolina. Those are some spicy numbers, sure to trigger a classic Trumpian meltdown.

Kamala’s historic candidacy is energizing key demographics like never before. Voter registration among women of color has skyrocketed — up 175% for young Black women, 150% for young Latinas, 98% for Black women overall. Those are some serious numbers, and they spell trouble for Trump. He’s built his entire political career on appealing to angry white dudes who feel threatened by the changing demographics of America. But guess what? Those angry white dudes are a shrinking part of the electorate, and they’re being drowned out by a rising tide of diverse voices who are sick and tired of Trump’s nonsense.

Fox News, for all its past Trump sycophancy, can only stifle the facts for so long. Reality has a well-known liberal bias, as they say. They had to report these seismic shifts in the electorate, or risk losing what little credibility they have left.

