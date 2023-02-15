Austin Butler reveals his greatest lesson from playing Elvis Presley

Austin Butler is opening up about the lessons he learned as he became Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama, Elvis.

Butler’s dedication and passion for the story being told saw him spend three years immersed in everything Elvis, to honor the icon in a way that felt authentic, real, and multifaceted. During the transformation, Butler saw a side of Presley fans weren’t made privy to during his lifetime, something fans in recent years are more familiar with but will never grasp the depths of. It’s the side of stardom that isn’t often talked about, a darker and more heartbreaking side that sees some of the best in the business living lives with more loneliness than they ever imagined.

Speaking with Variety, Butler shared how understanding the man behind the blue suede shoes profoundly impacted his life, and gave him a new perspective as he continues his journey in the spotlight.

“I think it’s definitely made me consider who I ask for advice and who I keep close to me. Playing Elvis also just made me think about the fact that you can have seemingly everything and yet still feel empty. You can have all your dreams come true and still be searching for something deeper and feel very alone. You experience a ton of public love, then you’re back in a silent room.”

Presley was a larger-than-life icon at a time when his fans needed a hero, but as we learned more about his life, it was evident that he was in search of one for himself. Strong enough to face what ailed him, he tried to hide the loneliness and the heartache behind beautiful vocals and a stage persona that wowed everyone around him. Presley had it all, right? What man could feel anything other than joy when all of those luxuries surrounded him?

For those who followed Presley’s career and have continued to be fascinated with his talent in the years after his death, it’s evident that there were many demons he faced in a private battle. He tried to be the hero everyone in his life needed, and he was ultimately taken advantage of by those closest to him. It’s a heartbreaking story that Butler learned a lot from, perhaps most importantly, that “having it all” doesn’t mean you’ll find joy in any of it. Life is truly made up of the experiences that shape us and those we share them with.

If you’ve not yet seen Butler’s transformation into Presley, you can see it in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis streaming now.