‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer premieres tonight

Avatar: The Way of Water fans got their final look at the highly anticipated film before it hits theaters this December. The new trailer proves that friends and families will be drawn to theaters this holiday season to see the continued story of Jake Sully and Ney’tiri.

The new look at the long-awaited sequel to Avatar promises a deeply emotional storyline against a beautiful aquatic backdrop.

The stunning visuals and intricately told storyline come to life with beautiful characters you cannot help but root for, and they’ll need all the support they can get as they struggle against a threat far more terrifying than they’ve dealt with before. Of course, a massive storyline will also require a lengthy runtime, and it’s been revealed that The Way of Water will keep audiences glued to their seats for 192 minutes!

The synopsis for The Way of Water reads as follows:

“Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.”

How will Jake and Ney’tiri attempt to stay together and fight off a tough battle? Will they be able to keep their loved ones safe as they struggle to stand up against a difficult feat? You can find out when Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on Dec. 16.