Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Easter Egg
‘Tis the season for Easter celebrations and chocolate indulgence. But there’s still time for a little movie magic.
Over on Twitter, for instance, some of Hollywood’s biggest studios have been posting memorable Easter eggs from Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean, and everything in between.
That very same Twitter thread also uncovered a never-before-seen Easter egg from Avengers: Endgame (hint: it involves Pepper’s present and the fist bump scene from last year’s superhero extravaganza). And sure enough, it’s left the MCU fanbase in a glass case of emotion, leading fans to post their own heartfelt reactions on Twitter.
Almost a year has passed since the theatrical release and subsequent success of Avengers: Endgame, and even now, we’re still not quite over the loss of Tony Stark.
Hidden in plain sight.
— Daan Van der Heyden (@SonDaan) April 11, 2020
Well this just hurts my heart more.
— Jordan Johnson (@jleejohn25) April 11, 2020
— Giovanni Rodriguez (@gio_mov) April 11, 2020
And continued:
@jazondelrey omg dont do this😭😭😭😭
— Brian G. (@LYH_BL) April 11, 2020
Now im crying at 3am😭
— ntobe (@owethu_ntombela) April 11, 2020
@JohnAmnesiac !!!! pic.twitter.com/ygkUWdRWXO
— Chantal (@chantalo90) April 11, 2020
Because let’s face it: Iron Man was very much the crux of the Infinity Saga – and indeed the entire MCU thus far – so it’s only natural that such a beloved character has left such a big, gaping hole in our hearts. Particularly when he’s played by Robert Downey Jr. and it becomes difficult to determine where RDJ ends and Tony Stark begins.
But the show must go on, as the old saying goes. And while Marvel’s entire slate has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, there is still a new MCU film to look forward to in 2020: Black Widow.
Originally pegged for early next month, Natasha Romanoff’s long-gestating spinoff will finally leap into theaters this November, at which point fans will get one more glimpse of RDJ as Tony Stark – albeit in a cameo role. The days of Iron Man headlining a Marvel Studios film have long since passed.
