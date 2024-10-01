‘I thought this was obvious’: ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ is said to bring back an X-Men legend already in the MCU, so everyone pretend to be shocked

Avengers: Secret Wars is coming, and it’s set to make the “Madness” in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” look categorically sane. The sixth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers series will be released in 2027, following the fifth (Avengers: Doomsday) in 2026.

If it’s anything like the comic book of the same name, it will feature a godly entity (in the MCU’s case, that will likely be Robert Downey Jr.’s cosmically jacked-up Doctor Doom) controlling a patchwork world made up of shards of various realities. This opens the door to live-action versions of Marvel characters from every previous movie adaptation of their characters, which is incredibly exciting.

To put that into perspective, it could realistically mean we see Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, Chip Zien’s Howard the Duck, the 2005-2007 and 2015 versions of the Fantastic Four, Dolph Lundgren or Thomas Jane’s Punisher, Eric Bana’s Hulk, Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider, the characters of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (please, for the love of the late, great Stan Lee, nobody from Madame Web), any of the multiversal characters who appeared in the likes of Loki, Deadpool & Wolverine, Spider-Man: No Way Home, or the aforementioned Multiverse of Madness, television characters from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and MCU Netflix shows, and, of course, the various characters from Fox’s X-Men franchise — one of whom from the latter is now apparently confirmed.

Which X-Men character is confirmed for Avengers: Secret Wars?

Just confirmed he will return for Secret Wars https://t.co/jLiHs4fkMO — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 27, 2024

According to a recent post by the popular MCU leaker MyTimToShineHello on X, Sir Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, for the sixth Avengers film. Given that he already did so in the above-mentioned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that’s hardly a major revelation, but if you could pretend to be surprised, that would be great, okay?

Most users couldn’t contain their lack of surprise at what some described as “obvious” information. A few of the replies of that nature are below.

i thought this was obvious — Jean🇩🇴 (@Jeancholidis) September 27, 2024

I mean, most of us can pretty much guess that Secret Wars will have loads of cameos. Professor X is not really breaking news… — Joseph W. (@JoeGreenW) September 27, 2024

No shit Sherlock — Kakashi Hatake 🦅 (@razzieldn__) September 27, 2024

Meanwhile, a surprising number of individuals were keen to point out that Sir Patrick is rather advanced in years (he’s 84), prompting them to harshly ponder if he’d even be around in 2027. Here are some posts from those people.

He gotta live that long first, damn. They better start filming right tf now. — The Hillbilly Analyst (@HillbllyAnalyst) September 28, 2024

I love Patrick Stewart but I'm not sure he will make it. I hope so. — Raul Phillips (@RaulPhillips20) September 27, 2024

he's 100 years old, let him rest — ARobin (@arobin0888) September 27, 2024

Get your shovel Wade pic.twitter.com/Qkl0s2EBN3 — Jesse Vinterlik (@JesseVinterlik) September 28, 2024

It’s undeniably true that Stewart is no spring chicken, but he’s in remarkable shape for a man his age, and we’re sure he’ll be around to make his presence felt in Avengers: Secret Wars.

We, for one, are excited at the prospect of him getting a chance to mingle with the characters of the MCU and the wider Marvel movie multiverse. Let’s just hope that if his character meets his maker in the sixth Avengers flick, his death scene is better than the one in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

One of the funniest laughably bad death scenes of all time — The Dawg Who Knocks (KB) (@KingKirbyHBTFD) September 27, 2024

Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible to disagree with the above post. Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2027. We can’t wait, and we’ll obviously keep you up to date with every new development that arises.

