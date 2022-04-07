Avril Lavigne and rocker Mod Sun are engaged after a little more than a year of dating. The 35-year-old, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, posted an update on Instagram on Thursday shortly after TMZ broke the news that Lavigne had been spotted earlier this week wearing a “massive” diamond ring on “that finger” while arriving at a Los Angeles recording studio.

Ever the romantic, Mr. Sun revealed their engagement with a poem captioning photos of their Paris engagement, where he popped the question near the Eiffel Tower.

“The day we met I knew you were the one,” Smith wrote. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said, “will you marry me?” + she said yes.”

“I love you Avril,” he concluded with a red heart emoji.

Interestingly enough, TMZ reports that the couple got engaged at the end of March. However, the “Sk8er Boi” singer was not wearing her ring during last weekend’s Grammys, where she and Mod Sun made their official red carpet debut together. Though he did show off a brand new tattoo of Lavigne’s name on his neck, so hopefully, they can make it stick.

The couple shared the news and additional photos with People, including more details about her ring.

“It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside. He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

This will be Lavigne’s third marriage. She was wed to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and Nickleback lead singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. Likewise, this will be Smith’s second marriage, after he was previously in a polyamorous relationship with internet personality Tana Mongeau and actress Bella Thorne starting in Oct. 2018, and later was engaged to, married, and divorced Thorne within a period of 15 months.

Best of luck to the happy couple!