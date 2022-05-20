Big Hero 6 was a favorite film of many Disney lovers when it was released in 2014, now, we’re getting a spinoff series that’s focused on the adorable healthcare robot, Baymax. Baymax! is a new Disney Plus series that will follow everyone’s favorite healthcare robot, Baymax. There will be six episodes that follow the robot as he attempts to help people that sometimes don’t want help, however as he tries to fix the physical problem, he’ll soon find there may be a deeper and more emotional problem to fix as well. Series creator, Don Hall, says, “I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks.”

In a new image for the series, we see Baymax and all of these people surrounding him, including a very cute orange kitty cat. With the girl hugging him, we can only imagine and hope that his series of adventures turn out good for both Baymax and those he’s trying to help. It’s what he’s programmed to do, though, so he should be successful.

The Disney Animation Twitter account also gave us something new in a trailer for the series, which you can watch below. This new trailer features clips of Baymax in new adventures where he is scanning and attempting to help those in need, including an elderly woman, Cass, a schoolgirl, and the orange kitty who does NOT remain calm when asked.

Everyone needs a big hero ●—● Watch the new trailer for Baymax! and stream the Original series starting June 29 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZeAjxYZkCE — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) May 20, 2022

Baymax! is streaming on Disney Plus beginning June 29, and we can’t wait to see the big white robot on our screens again.