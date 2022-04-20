Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise just found out the name of the latest installment: Fast X. Perhaps taking a cue from Apple’s tenth iteration of the iPhone, the iPhone X, Universal has chosen to go with the roman numeral for ten instead of the tired old Arabic numeral version. So we’re getting Fast X instead of Fast 10 and you can go ahead and pump your brakes right there because you are not the first person to see the incredible pun that could have been made.

Fans across Twitter have been quickly and prolifically pointing out that we coulda had “Fast10 Your Seatbelts” but, alas, it was not to be. Apparently, the producers felt that a bit more gravitas was required for the title. Maybe “X” is still actually cool. That didn’t stop people from tweeting out their regrets though.

Fast10 your seatbelts https://t.co/bXVfF2LvPV — Fabian Persson (@Fabiansfilmtips) April 20, 2022

IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN FAST10 YOUR SEATBELTS pic.twitter.com/HzolOhUT5F — John V (@vill267) April 20, 2022

We lost, everyone. You do not need to Fast10 your seatbelts. 😔 https://t.co/RvS0NE9N7w — 𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙯𝙚𝙧 (@AustinBMedia_) April 20, 2022

We could keep going. And we will, just like the 20-year-old franchise that still somehow manages to up the stakes with nearly every installment (adding Jason Momoa as a villain is probably already enough to up X’s game, TBH). It seems like every F & F fan on Twitter has been saving up this joke ever since they realized that ten comes after nine. Or at least everyone thought of the same thing at once in a Vin-Diesel-Jet-Car-sized moment of serendipity.

Love that they're continuing to be chaotic by throwing in roman numerals for the first time 10 films deep but I'm sad they didn't go with Fast10 Your Seatbelts https://t.co/htdRQoQANF — Alex Burley (@AJBurlap) April 20, 2022

they broke the sweatiness barrier with “F8 Of The Furious” but aren’t going with “Fast10 Your Seatbelts”, which is actually a car pun? i call shenanigans https://t.co/YUgByZAoCl — cactus fog (@towndrinker) April 20, 2022

And the hits keep coming. So, if you just can’t help but post your own hot take on the joke, just know that you’ll be surrounded by plenty of company. Maybe even plenty of…family?

In any case, there’s still plenty of time to work on your joke about Fast &Furious 30 XXX: Toretto versus Xander Cage.