Before you post your joke about the ‘Fast & the Furious’ 10 title, read this
Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise just found out the name of the latest installment: Fast X. Perhaps taking a cue from Apple’s tenth iteration of the iPhone, the iPhone X, Universal has chosen to go with the roman numeral for ten instead of the tired old Arabic numeral version. So we’re getting Fast X instead of Fast 10 and you can go ahead and pump your brakes right there because you are not the first person to see the incredible pun that could have been made.
Fans across Twitter have been quickly and prolifically pointing out that we coulda had “Fast10 Your Seatbelts” but, alas, it was not to be. Apparently, the producers felt that a bit more gravitas was required for the title. Maybe “X” is still actually cool. That didn’t stop people from tweeting out their regrets though.
We could keep going. And we will, just like the 20-year-old franchise that still somehow manages to up the stakes with nearly every installment (adding Jason Momoa as a villain is probably already enough to up X’s game, TBH). It seems like every F & F fan on Twitter has been saving up this joke ever since they realized that ten comes after nine. Or at least everyone thought of the same thing at once in a Vin-Diesel-Jet-Car-sized moment of serendipity.
And the hits keep coming. So, if you just can’t help but post your own hot take on the joke, just know that you’ll be surrounded by plenty of company. Maybe even plenty of…family?
In any case, there’s still plenty of time to work on your joke about Fast &Furious 30 XXX: Toretto versus Xander Cage.