Believe it or not, Marvel fans think the endless ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ backlash could be to its benefit

It’s no secret that Marvel fans haven’t been too fond of Ant-Man’s third solo adventure, but it turns out all the negative talk surrounding the film has had some unexpected benefits for new viewers.

With the home release of Quantumania bringing in a fresh audience, we’ve seen a whole new wave of hatred for the latest Marvel flop. Many have blamed superhero fatigue and Hollywood just bringing out better action movies for the film’s failure. But maybe it’s just that expectations for Marvel movies are a bit too high. It pretty much continues the discourse that’s been going on for the past few months since the film was released in theaters. Although there’s probably a little bit of confirmation bias in there too, the negativity has set expectations for new viewers at an all-time low.

But the bar being so low has actually benefited the movie somewhat. It’s that good old practice of setting your expectations low so that you’ll never be disappointed. One fan on Reddit clearly had their expectations below the floor as they were expecting Thor: Love and Thunder levels of bad. They found themselves pleasantly surprised to find that the film didn’t suck nearly as much as expected.

While they admit the movie wasn’t great, they thank the exaggerated and hyperbolic statements of fans and reviewers that led to them actually enjoying the film while not spending money on a cinema ticket. The film really isn’t as bad as many have made it out to be. Does it have some poor dialogue? Yes. Is there some shoddy CGI? Definitely, but here is proof that people can still enjoy a movie despite it being massively flawed.

It seems fellow fans agreed as they came out of the woodwork to give their own two cents on the movie.

It turns out the film was actually just “meh” for most viewers and not the biggest insult to cinema ever to be scripted, shot, and edited as many have made it out to be. Some gave detailed comparisons between Thor 4 and Quantumania. To be honest, most films look amazing when standing next to Love and Thunder.

Some stuck to their guns, though, and gave their reasons as to why they hated the film.

There’s no denying that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not a good film. No one’s really trying that hard to defend it, but despite that, it’s not terrible, either. Reviews were harsh, but it’s gotten people curious — and that means they’ll probably watch it. And what’s more, they’ll probably even enjoy it thanks to all the negative reviews setting their expectations so low.