Believe it or not, there are negative reactions to ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Counting down the days before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters worldwide and after sifting through all the early reviews, not all of them are as positive as Marvel fans might have hoped. As the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016), the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fifth film in Marvel’s Phase Four, Multiverse of Madness has promised to be bigger and better than previous Marvel projects, but some of the feedback is completely contradicting all prior expectations.

Skimming through Twitter, the majority of reviews are favorable and credit Cumberbatch and Olsen as the driving forces behind Sam Raimi’s sequel, but despite the hype shrouding judgment, some fans are definitive on the fact that Multiverse of Madness pales in comparison to other Marvel films. Some have called it a “disappointing entry” whereas others have labeled it “controversial” and warned that Marvel followers may be “divided” by some risky writing choices and “BIG decisions” that will “definitely spark a fire amongst fans.”

One recurring issue that Marvel has faced over the years originates with the argument that female characters are given less three-dimensional character arcs than male characters, which certainly seems to be the case when heroines like Pepper Potts and Black Widow fade into the background. Although Cumberbatch and Olsen deserve equal praise, it seems that Wanda Maximoff’s character arc could be destroying her glowing reputation as a fan favorite.

Besides the picky critiques, some feedback has blatantly bashed Multiverse of Madness‘ “paper-thin plot” and compared it to Iron Man 3 as Marvel’s most “subversive” film yet. Apparently, anyone who is “way too invested in these characters” will be met with a whole heap of disappointment, but these peeves are merely a matter of perspective.

Even though Multiverse of Madness supposedly falls short in some categories, its stylistic visuals, comedic elements and befitting score saved it from a one-way trip to the bottom of the barrel. As with many films nowadays, it starts off slow, but the action-packed craziness is worth the wait.

Maybe Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel will be your new favorite Marvel film. Maybe it won’t. Regardless, decide for yourself when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lands in theaters on May 7, 2022.