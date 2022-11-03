Ben Stiller becomes the God of War in parenting session with Lebron James and John Travolta

Who knew that Ben Stiller could be a good parenting counselor? Stiller sat down with two other celebrity dads, Lebron James and John Travolta, as they sort out their issues with their children. At the same time, they work on unleashing their ‘inner Kratos’ to solve their problems. Because if there is a good parenting role model out there, it’s the God of War himself.

PlayStation released a video for its upcoming God of War Ragnarök game, where stiller played the mediator for both James and Travolta. Using metaphors based on Kratos, both parents were able to speak about how they truly feel about their children and how it’s like “being shot with an arrow.” In the end, all the other dads are encouraged to think like Kratos when it comes to their parenting methods with their children.

It was somewhat of a missed opportunity to see Travolta in his Kratos getup, especially since he has the same physical features as Kratos himself. Unlike the parents who are somewhat enjoying the session, the kids felt fed up, probably due to embarrassment as they see their fathers embrace this fictional character.

Kratos in the God of War franchise is different from the God of the same name in Greek and Norse Mythology. While he’s seen as some sort of background character in real life, Kratos serves as a warrior in these games, fighting titans and monsters. In the God of War Ragnarök, Krato’s son, Atreus, will be controlled by AI, as he assists his father in the game.

God of War Ragnarök is the ninth game in the God of War series and is part of the second era of the franchise where it follows the Norse Mythology roots. The game will be released on PlayStation 4 and 5 on Nov. 9, 2022.