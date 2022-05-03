Benedict Cumberbatch Teases Doctor Strange’s Future

Doctor Strange is set to embark on his next MCU adventure with the release of Multiverse of Madness later this week. Ahead of its launch, star Benedict Cumberbatch has assured fans it won’t be the last we’ll see of the character.

In an interview with ExtraTV, Cumberbatch was asked how excited he was for Strange’s next step after the sequel, to which the star responded by teasing big things to come.

“I really can’t wait to see what the fan reaction is to this, and where it takes Strange and who he is by the end of the film, but I think it sets him up for a really exciting future as well so the next step is something thats full of anticipation.”

Regarding the “next step” that Strange is set to take, the star played coy with the details, though fans should have some indication of where things are headed once they get a chance to see the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the latest Marvel Studios project to dive into the concept of a connected multiverse. The idea was first showcased in the Disney Plus series Loki before being expanded upon further in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As fans have seen from the movie’s many trailers, Strange is set to meet plenty of entities from across the multiverse both good and bad, which will ultimately set him on a new path going forward in the MCU.

Fans will finally get their chance to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it arrives in theaters on Friday, May 6.