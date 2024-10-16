‘All I can say is OMG’: Bette Midler calls out Republicans’ highly sus past behavior using a single image

These days, the iconic actress, singer, comedian, and author Bette Midler is almost as famous for her hatred of Donald Trump, Republicans, and the MAGA movement as she is for her unparalleled entertainment career.
The 78-year-old superstar regularly highlights the many idiotic and disrespectful moments of the former Cheeto-in-chief and his followers, much to the amusement of those on her side and much to the ire of red hat-wearing Trumpists. Therefore, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Midler’s recent post about Trump on X — a single image that perfectly encapsulates why so many people won’t be voting for him to be president for a second time — has garnered such a significant reaction on the popular social media platform.
So, what did Midler post that had so many people agreeing with her and berating her? Well, the answer is a single image.
What image did Bette Midler post on X?
The image Bette Midler posted on X was a screenshot from a phone showing how Republicans responded to deaths that occurred under the watch of three prominent political figures. The figures in question are Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and, of course, Donald Trump.
The image shows that, when two people died of ebola when Obama was president, Republicans insisted he should resign from office. It also shows that, on Sep. 11, 2012, when members of the Islamic militant group Ansar al-Sharia enacted a coordinated attack against two United States government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, resulting in four deaths, Republicans had Clinton testify for 11 hours, held 33 hearings, and launched a four-year probe into her role in that. Finally, it shows that, despite nearly 900,000 COVID deaths and an armed insurrection while Trump was president and the fact he stole classified documents, they want him to be rewarded with a second term as commander-in-chief.
Midler is essentially pointing out the stinking hypocrisy running rife in Republican and MAGA ranks — and she’s right to do so. Can you imagine what they would have said if those Trump failures were Obama’s or Biden’s failures or if either of those two Democratic presidents had stolen classified documents? You can be sure they’d want them punished — and even more sure they’d use it as justification for not re-electing them (heck, they’d be saying neither man should ever be allowed to run for the United States presidency again in similar circumstances).
Plenty of people had something to say about her post.
How did X respond?
Midler had lots of support from people on her side, praising her for using her platform for good and criticizing Donald Trump, the MAGA movement, and Republicans in general.
Of course, there were also some angry responses from those the image Midler posted criticizes, with replies ranging from totally unhinged to those at least trying to argue somewhat constructively.
At the end of the day, there’s no denying Trump is a twice-indicted literal convicted felon whose countless problematic traits would be under the MAGA microscope if they belonged to any Democratic candidates. That means what Midler posted undoubtedly holds weight, so, understandably, it would be a touchy subject for some.
Published: Oct 16, 2024 05:39 am