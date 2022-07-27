BFFs Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are finally making a show together

Famous friends Gael García Bernal (The Science of Sleep) and Diego Luna (Rogue One) are teaming up again for a Spanish-language show for Hulu.

The pair, who first worked together on the 2001 Alfonso Cuarón classic Y tu mamá también, will produce and star in a show called La Máquina, according to Deadline. Marco Ramirez (Daredevil) will act as showrunner and Gabriel Ripstein (600 Miles) was tapped to direct.

The show is about a boxer aging out of the game who gets one last title shot. Luna plays the boxer’s manager, and Bernal plays the boxer. There’s also a supernatural element to the story, as the two have to figure out how to deal with a “mysterious underworld force.”

Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum said the two actors’ relationship only adds to the appeal of the show.

“It is a real honor to unite Gael and Diego onscreen again for La Máquina, their friendship and chemistry is a joy to experience. And we’re delighted to be working with Marco, whose unique voice and vision allows us to explore this world in a wholly original way.”

Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, also mentioned the chemistry between the two actors.

“We are proud to partner again with Searchlight Television on this forthcoming Hulu Original. Gael, Diego and Marco are world class storytellers and we look forward to bringing audiences their story and experiencing alongside them this last shot their characters get together.”

Luna is going to revisit his role as the gunner Cassian Andor in an upcoming Disney Plus series called Andor, which will obviously take place before Rogue One. Bernal is also headed to Disney Plus in the upcoming Marvel’s Halloween special, which is a adaptation of Werewolf by Night.

There’s no firm release date for the show just yet but it’s tentatively expected at the end of next year.