A California jury has found Bill Cosby guilty of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was just 16 years old in 1975, after first coming forward with her allegations almost a decade ago.

Huth, who is now 64, accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. Of course, Huth is one of a multitude of women who have accused Cosby of varying degrees of sexual misconduct and assault throughout recent years.

Following the jury’s verdict, per The New York Times, Huth was awarded $500,000 in damages.

This story is developing.