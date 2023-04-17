Bill Hader got quite the shock after finding out he’s related to a comedy legend

Bill Hader is well known as an actor and a comedian, but it turns out he has some pretty funny family ties too, as the It: Chapter Two star found out he’s related to Carol Burnett herself.

Hader revealed the familial connection to ET Online whilst walking the carpet for the premier of his hit HBO show Barry, which has just begun its fourth and final season. The comedian explained that Burnett had in fact contacted him via email to let him know that they were related.

“Yeah, she emailed me and said, ‘Hey, we’re related.’ And I went, ‘What?’ […] I told my, kids! I’m like, ‘We’re all related to Ms. Hannigan,” and they were like, ‘Ah!!'”

Burnett discovered that she was a distant cousin of Hader’s on an episode of Finding your roots. Of course, it’s a freaky coincidence that they both happen to be comedians, and it begs the question, does this qualify Bill Hader as a nepo baby now?

Burnett is most well known for her comedy variety show, The Carol Burnett Show which aired for 11 years. The comedian went on to take numerous film roles, including Miss. Hannigan from Annie. She also has the great honor of being the first ever celebrity to appear on Sesame Street.

The comedienne mostly stays out of the spotlight now but has kept in contact with Bill as Hader revealed that they still text and talk ever since she made the discovery.

“We’ve been texting and emailing and and stuff, so it’s been really exciting. I hope I can, like, have dinner with her.”

Now that Hader is finished with Barry, perhaps he can make the time to organize that dinner. We’d give anything to be a fly on the wall for that.