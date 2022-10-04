A bizarre horror film about a demi-god living in a gloryhole arouses audiences

Just when you thought there were no more original ideas in Hollywood comes a film so incredibly strange you’d think it was a fake trailer before Tropic Thunder.

Enter Glorious, starring none other than J.K. Simmons as a primordial demigod who seeks to destroy the universe: but lives within a gloryhole in a bathroom. The former Spider-Man star apparently isn’t just content with playing loudmouth newsmen and psychotic drumming instructors, as he’s signed up to voice Ghatanothoa.

Appearing out of almost nowhere on Shudder, Glorious has been quick to make an impression on audiences. It is director Rebekah McKendry’s third feature film, and she’s also previously worked for Fangoria and as editor-in-chief for Blumhouse.com. Her expertise with the horror genre and comedy is obvious, and horror fans are already celebrating the movie:

The design of the film and delightful array of colors are noted as a high point, with many comparing it to 2018’s Mandy. It’s a very good time to be an H.P. Lovecraft fan. Or a fan of gloryholes with demons.

Unsurprisingly, any movie with Simmons in it is always going to get a bit of love, but there’s also a lot of praise for leading man Ryan Kwanten, who is another graduate of Australia’s soap operas.

Cosmic horror is definitely on the rise again, with modern auteurs like McKendry and directorial duo Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson having several entries into the very niche subgenre including The Endless and Synchronic. Annihilation was also a surprise hit for the fledgling cosmic brand, 2016’s The Void also put a Lovecraftian twist back into horror films again, and Color out of Space impressed critics in 2019.

As for Glorious, it looks set for near-instant cult status. An original film during the spookiest time of year is always welcome, as the film is currently available to stream on Shudder.