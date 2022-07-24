‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star loved putting on his Speedo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got its first feature at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H Marvel panel on July 23. It was a breathtaking and heart-wrenching look at Wakanda and its continuing storyline.

Fans also got to “meet” some of the new power players in Wakanda, and one of them is Namor, played by actor Tenoch Huerta. In the comic realm, Namor is the King of Atlantis and a complex character that will undeniably bring an antagonistic presence to Black Panther 2.

So how did Huerta feel putting on the heroic costume of Namor, namely the speedo? His reaction is full of laughter and smiles, but it’s as genuine as it is sincere. He notes that we all played superheroes growing up, but it’s a new sensation to don the costume for a feature film.

It’s amazing. You know, everybody pretends to be a superhero or to be part of these movies or whatever, and then you are a part of it, and then you are the superhero, and then you are wearing the costume, and it’s your skin, your voice your talent, your story. It’s overwhelming.

Tenoch Huerta says putting on the Namor speedo for the first time was "amazing": "It's your skin, your voice, your talent, your story. It's overwhelming" #BlackPanther2 https://t.co/wyj7jC9mMt pic.twitter.com/5AlVYxuRHq — Variety (@Variety) July 24, 2022

Namor’s complexity will lean into the storyline for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and as Huerta shares his skin, voice, and talent with him — fans are sure to have a love/hate relationship with the character. He’s not precisely a hero or villain, and those characters shine within the MCU. We’re sure to relate to his character as much as he angers us, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the table.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.