Black Widow star absolutely kills it on the red carpet

Florence Pugh has been killing it lately since her character, Yelena, was added to the Marvel universe. The Black Widow star has continued to make waves, with Pugh causing a stir at the premiere of Don’t Look Up with her iconic look.

The actress looked stunning in a Valentino tiger-striped coat and Valentino Garavani tan-go platform pumps. “[It’s] physically impossible to not kick them out as far as possible when you walk,” Pugh said.

It’s been confirmed that the stunning actress will return to the Marvel universe as Yelena in the upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye. It’s not Pugh’s only project, though. Don’t Worry Darling is an upcoming psychological thriller where Pugh stars alongside heavy hitters such as Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, and Gemma Chan.

The movie is set in a 1950s utopian experimental community where Pugh plays a housewife that begins to suspect her husband’s company may be hiding some disturbing secrets. The film is set to be released on September 23, 2022.

Unsurprisingly, Pugh has gone from strength to strength. Anyone who has seen her act can attest to her ability, which was recognized in 2020 with an Oscar nomination for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

With Florence Pugh’s success still on the rise, we are sure to see her rock more head-turning looks on many red carpets to come.