‘Blue Beetle’ concept artists chime in on Ted Kord fan casting

Blue Beetle is the wholesome superhero film that is proving to be an underdog favorite, even as it faces an uphill battle at the box office. However, die-hard fans who want to match the good vibes of the film with a figure who embodies that same energy have found a fan casting favorite in Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. The pitch is for him to take up the role of Ted Kord in a hopeful sequel. It now turns out some of the creatives behind the film are also on board with this concept.

Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes is the titular hero in the DC movie. However, he is the third iteration of Blue Beetle within the world of the film, with his immediate predecessor being Ted Kord. Ted’s return to the franchise was even teased in a post-credit scene, but it remains to be seen who would play him in a hypothetical Blue Beetle 2.

The concept artists behind Blue Beetle have apparently heard about the Sudeikis fan casting, as well, and loved it. “Honestly, that’s one of my favorites, yeah,” remarked 9B Collective co-owner and concept artist Phillip Boutté Jr. (via Screen Rant).

Fellow co-owner of the studio and concept artist Mike Uwandi added that he also found Sudeikis as Ted Kord to hit “the nail on the head” and “perfect.” As he explained:

“I’ve seen a few others. It’s interesting because he doesn’t necessarily have to be the action hero badass guy. He’s more quirky. So there’s been a few others, but I liked Jason.”

Boutté Jr. also acknowledged the long-time fan casting of Nathan Fillion as Ted Kord being “another big one.” However, that prospect seems unlikely now that Fillion has been cast by James Gunn as Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the DC Universe.

Blue Beetle is now playing at a theater near you.