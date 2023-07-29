Brad Pitt shuts down foreign shoot in strike solidarity

With the current strikes as a result of studio greed impacting Hollywood, a lot of projects have been shut down, and several stars everyone knows and loves have been on the picket lines. Before now, Brad Pitt was not one of them, but he has just closed up shop on his racing drama Apex in solidarity with those in the U.S.

According to The Sun, Pitt’s Formula One drama has been shooting all over Europe and was just in Hungary, but after hearing from cast and crew, he decided to listen to their concerns and be supportive. Essentially, they are going to finish the filming blocks already booked, but production in the next two months will be non-existent with hopes of a return (and the strikes being over) in November.

While some projects have been granted waivers from the unions to continue their filming, Apex carried on regardless due to its status as a European-set production, and given it is being backed by Apple (which is one of the streamers in conflict with talent), some felt Pitt should have stopped already.

That being said, The Race has reported he has not done any on-camera work since the labor actions began, and in the absence of its star, Apex was filming with non-union actors and stunt crew for important race shots, but for now, that’s no longer the case.