Brad Pitt’s most terrifying and quotable movie is getting an IMAX re-release 30 years later

Brad Pitt has no shortage of banger films. After making his acting debut in 1987, the star has appeared in almost 100 productions, but one of his first hits came in 1995 when the actor took on the role of Mills alongside Morgan Freeman in David Fincher’s thriller Se7en.

If you’ve seen the movie then you know exactly why the name is so sinister, but for those who haven’t yet checked it out, you’ve probably heard it referenced without even knowing. “What’s in the box? What’s in the Box?” Yeah, that’s Se7en, and now you’re going to get a chance to see the movie in the best quality yet.

As Se7en turns 30 the movie will be getting a special re-release in IMAX theaters. On Jan. 3, 2025, the film will be showing in IMAX theaters across the United States and Canada. It shouldn’t be any great surprise, but when the movie was first released in 1995 IMAX wasn’t really an option for Hollywood movies.

The seven deadly sins are back to haunt. Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Se7en in IMAX January 3, 2025. pic.twitter.com/RjN8SD3Lxu — IMAX (@IMAX) November 19, 2024

The news gets even better for fans of the classic thriller flick. Alongside the IMAX release, Se7en is getting a 4K Ultra HD release on Jan. 7, 2025. That means you can see pixel-perfect 4K scenes in this at times vomit-inducing movie right from the comfort of your home, if that’s something you want to do.

This 4K version of Se7en was sourced from the original camera negative of the production and restored at Warner Bros. Discover’s Motion Picture Imaging. Fincher was involved in the restoration process, so you can expect that it will be exactly what the director intended for fans to see.

This 4K release of the classic thriller will include a ton of special features including commentaries, deleted scenes, alternate endings, and featurettes. Basically, if you’re a big fan of the movie already, there’s a lot more to explore in the physical version that’s set to be released next year.

Image via New Line Cinema

Se7en tells the story of Mills and Somerset, two detectives tasked with finding a serial killer who commits absolutely disgusting crimes all themed after the seven deadly sins. Alongside Pitt and Freeman, the movie also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Spacey, John C. McGinley, and many more. When it was released in 1995 the film was a major hit and it even scored a pair of nominations at the Academy Awards. It truly is one of those classic movies that you have to see.

You might have seen Fincher’s other movie that starred Pitt, a small film called Fight Club. Yes, that one. If you enjoyed that then we can say without a doubt you’re going to love Se7en which is also filled with its fair share of twists and turns along the way.

If you’re eager to see the movie in IMAX then make sure you check the showing times at your local theater closer to the date to secure your tickets. For those who want to own the 4K DVD, Jan. 7 is going to be the date to head into stores and secure your copy.

Those who don’t want to wait can rent the movie digitally on Apple TV right now.

