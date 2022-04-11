Brooklyn Beckham, the 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, was married this weekend to actress and heiress Nicola Peltz, 27, in a lavish wedding at the bride’s family’s Palm Beach estate. And while everyone is alternately gushing over the wedding photos and wondering how we and the groom seemingly got so old overnight, others are evoking Beckham’s oft-ridiculed photography book, What I See.

Beckham published the collection of 300 personal photographs in 2017 after studying for less than a year at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City. Every now and then, a page from the book — a photo of the shadow of an elephant, in particular — will go viral on Twitter, as it very much did less than a month before Beckham and Peltz were married.

“Elephants in Kenya,” reads the caption in the book. “So hard to photograph but so incredible to see.”

At least once a day, I think about Brooklyn Beckham’s photography book pic.twitter.com/i9GwS4ZIe1 — Lynsey James (@LynseyJWrites) March 28, 2022

It’s an elephant, Brooklyn, how hard can it be! As such, many people on Twitter honed in on, uh, shall we say Beckham’s less than impressive skills to either hope or breathe a sigh of relief that he was or wasn’t doing his own wedding photography.

I hope Brooklyn Beckham’s doing the photography and catering at his wedding though — Lucie Tobin (@msloobylou) April 10, 2022

Thank god Brooklyn Beckham wasn't able to be the official photographer at his own wedding pic.twitter.com/6RhsyEPRQM — Weasel (@KatieWeasel) April 11, 2022

“Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. So hard to photograph but incredible to see,” quipped comedian Glenn Moore, evoking the original caption along with a blurry wedding photo.

Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. So hard to photograph but incredible to see pic.twitter.com/FJwTfCkDj8 — Glenn Moore (@TheNewsAtGlenn) April 11, 2022

Likewise, others imagined if Beckham had actually photographed his own wedding:

First look at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding photos pic.twitter.com/6BUNwtVfVk — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) April 10, 2022

Can’t believe Brooklyn Beckham took his own wedding photos. pic.twitter.com/BMErq0qm7P — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 11, 2022

One user took it a step further, joking about Beckham catering his own wedding after the groom seemingly got over his passion for photography and moved on to cooking, launching a Facebook show, Cookin’ With Brooklyn. The eight-minute-long show reportedly costs $100,000 per episode with a crew of 62.

Heard Brooklyn Beckham catered his own wedding… pic.twitter.com/5dTH9rGT3I — Jason Gray 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@TheGrimJay) April 10, 2022

Comedian Hayley Ellis lambasted The Daily Mail for wedding photos that looked like they could have actually been taken by Brooklyn Beckham.

The photos the Mail taken of Brooklyn Beckhams wedding look like they could be printed in Brooklyn’s next photography book. “Weddings so hard to photograph but incredible to see” pic.twitter.com/xulYsQAK4h — Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) April 10, 2022

But for anyone who would actually like to see what the two crazy kids looked like on their big day, you can see some photos (blessedly not taken by Beckham) below, courtesy of Vogue and British Vogue.