Bruce Willis’ family provides update on dementia diagnosis: ‘Bruce’s condition has progressed’

Bruce Willis‘ loving family has provided an update on his aphasia diagnosis that was first made public in the spring of 2022, and it’s an unfair and cruel progression for the actor and his loved ones.

Alongside a smiling picture of Willis on a beach, his loved ones gave fans the update they never hoped to receive. His impact on entertainment spans decades, which has given the world a long time to fall in love with him. Many grew up watching his films and television roles, hailing him as one of the best in the business, and rightfully so.

While the family felt fortunate to receive a diagnosis last year, it seems that worsening symptoms led to further investigation into Willis’ condition, which has now been confirmed as frontotemporal dementia. FTD is a type of dementia commonly occurring between the ages of 40 and 65, but it can also appear in the later stages of life. The Mayo Clinic shares that between 10-20% of dementia cases are classified as FTD, and symptoms include everything from problems with speech, to extreme changes in behavior and personality.

Supporting a loved one through a diagnosis of dementia is heartbreaking, and the news of Willis’ progression is weighing on fans, family, and loved ones. It’s heartbreaking to watch someone you’ve loved or idolize as they become a version of themselves that has undergone a drastic change. While dementia can change many aspects of one’s personality and behavior, it can’t alter the love of those surrounding them.

As those who fiercely love Willis, sharing the progression of his disease was an essential step in helping those to understand what he’s experiencing and how they can help change the outcome for those diagnosed with FTD.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

You can find out more about FTD thanks to links shared by Willis’ family. You can also discover and donate to organizations trying to ease the struggles that come along with a dementia diagnosis. We’re sending our love and positivity to Willis and his family. May they feel the warmth of his love as they navigate the next steps in this journey.