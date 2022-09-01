Calling all witches and ghosts: Freeform’s 31 days of Halloween lineup is here

If you woke up and traded in your tank tops for witch hats and your lemonade for apple cider, you’re not alone. September 1st has arrived, and it’s officially spooky season for the Halloween-obsessed.

Freeform is also getting in the spine-tingling mood with the official “welcome to spooky season” announcement of their 31 days of Halloween lineup. For 31 days in October, the network devotes its evenings to ghosts, witches, and the undead.

From Maleficent to Hocus Pocus and the beloved Nightmare Before Christmas, it’s getting batty in here.

scary season is officially here. get ready for #31nightsofhalloween with this spooky lineup. watch all october, only on @freeformtv. Get the FULL SCHEDULE in our link in bio. pic.twitter.com/sGcHNAIuCT — Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween (@31Nights) September 1, 2022

No Halloween celebration is complete without Hocus Pocus, so the 31 nights of Halloween begins with a nod to the Sanderson sisters before adding in classics like Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, and Halloweentown.

The 31 days of Halloween special doesn’t take it easy on the spook factor. If you’re a fan of the eerily haunting, A Quiet Place airs on October 9, and Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2 U the following evening.

For those who love animated delights, there will be a marathon of The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” episodes on Oct. 19 and Family Guy‘s Halloween episodes airing on Oct. 14.

There are also interactive watches of some of your favorite films through the 31-day special, with unique “Pop’n’knowledge”showings that populate little-known trivia for you to share with friends. Plus, you can make it a fun Halloween drinking game if you get crafty!

who can relate? pic.twitter.com/ObYMdT0m1q — Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween (@31Nights) August 31, 2022

With summer being ushered out the door to make way for the spooky sights and sounds we all love, there’s no time like the present to embrace your inner witchy vibes.

Here’s to Freeform’s 31 days of Halloween and the influx of all things creepy this, the most wonderful time of the year!