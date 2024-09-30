Can I watch the ‘Yellowstone’ season 5, part 2 premiere if I don’t have Paramount?

Yellowstone is back to complete the final half of its fifth season, after over a year of absence from screens. Due to disruptions from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that took up much of 2023, as well as lead actor Kevin Costner’s exit from the series, the wildly popular western series took a longer sabbatical from screens than planned.

Recommended Videos

Season 5, part 2 of Yellowstone will premiere on its usual home, the Paramount network on Sunday, November 10th at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), or 7 p.m. Central Time (CT). If you don’t have access to Paramount, worry not – this is your handy guide to keeping up with all the drama.

Where can I watch the second half of Yellowstone season 5, other than Paramount?

Peacock Premium customers can stream Yellowstone after the episodes premiere on the Paramount network. However, only the first season is available on the free version of Peacock’s streaming services, with the first four and a half seasons currently streaming on Peacock Premium (both the $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 a month ad-free tiers).

Due to a licensing agreement, Yellowstone is not available to stream on Paramount Plus, Paramount’s designated streaming service – despite the fact it airs on the Paramount network. Instead, the agreement dictates that the cult series goes straight to Peacock for streaming.

In addition to its live premiere on Paramount, Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will also premiere on the CBS network. CBS will air the new episode on Sunday, November 10th, from 10 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), or 11 p.m. Central Time (CT) – just two hours after it airs on the Paramount network. Previously, CBS has only aired the first three seasons of Yellowstone on its network, but due to demand, a second channel will be showing the premiere. It is likely that CBS will air season four and season 5 part 1 once scheduling closer to the time becomes more concrete, either before or after the new episode premieres – so CBS viewers should keep their eyes peeled if they’re looking to catch up.

As of September 2024, episodes of Yellowstone are available to purchase or rent through Apple TV, Microsoft Store, and Amazon Video. The three streaming services currently offer all five seasons of Yellowstone, available to purchase either as individual episodes or in full seasons, often as part of a discounted bundle price. It is of note, however, that there can often be a delay between episodes premiering on network television and arriving on purchase-tier streaming sites.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy