‘Can we get this version put on spotify please’: Kesha makes her feelings on Diddy crystal clear with new lyrics to an iconic song

When Kesha released her 2010 hit “TikTok,” no one would have guessed that she would need to change her lyrics 14 years later, and yet, here we are. The song’s first line starts with her singing, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy/ Grab my glasses, I’m out the door, I’m gonna hit this city.” At the time, it was interpreted as the singer waking up and feeling fabulous and on top of the world, but oh, how far Diddy has fallen!

Recommended Videos

Earlier this week, it was announced that Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested at Park Hyatt New York hotel in Manhattan (video footage obtained by TMZ has emerged of him being arrested by federal agents in the hotel lobby). “He was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution,” People reports.

Diddy has reportedly been held without bail and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In light of recent events, Kesha felt it was appropriate to alter her lyrics, so she created a short clip on TikTok to share these changes. The updated version of the song goes, “Wake up in the morning feeling like f*** P Diddy.” She then throws up her middle finger and looks directly into the camera before blowing a kiss. And just like that, the video ends!

It’s only 8 seconds long, but the message the clip has sent is clear: Kesha is no fan of Diddy. We could also speculate that Kesha, a champion of female empowerment who has experienced her struggles with powerful men in the industry, is showing support for the women involved in the horrific lawsuit against Diddy.

Kesha captioned the post with three emojis: two diamonds on either side of a middle finger. She didn’t need to say more, but her fans want to share their thoughts and the comment section of the video has been filled with remarks about how Kesha is a queen for this move. “Hey Kesha babe can we get this version put on spotify please cause this one of my favorite songs,” a fan wrote. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “release the song with this lyric change and it will go #1 again.”

Other reactions that caught our eye include, “mother is correcting and teaching,” “Had a whole remix,” “Ke$ha’s updated version of TiKToK on the TikTok app is suuuuchhhhhh ICONIC behavior,” and “yes, the edit we needed.” It’s not hard to see why this post has been liked almost 6 million times!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy