Netflix’s teaser poster for Enola Holmes 2 is a veritable Where’s Waldo poster for its stars, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

The official Netflix Twitter account coyly captioned the image, “Tis who? 👀 🔍”

We won’t spoil the answer for you, but needless to say Netflix is undoubtedly trying to stir excitement for the upcoming sequel starring Brown as the titular Enola Holmes, the sister of legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, with Enola becoming a budding gumshoe herself.

Enola Holmes 2 will center on the titular hero taking on her very first case as a detective in order to solve the mystery of a girl who has gone missing. However, she will need to enlist the help of both her friends and her brother Sherlock.

The 18-year-old Brown is once again not only starring in, but producing Enola Holmes 2, after having a similar dual role in the first movie. With a reported $10 million payday for the Netflix sequel, she is also thought to be making history as receiving one of — if not the most — highest upfront salaries for an actor under the age of 20, according to Independent.

The first Enola Holmes film, a major hit for Netflix amongst critics and viewers, which was based on a young adult fiction book series of the same name by Nancy Springer, followed the adventures of the titular teenager trying to locate her lost mother in London. Harry Bradbeer, the director of the first film, will be returning to helm the sequel.

Enola Holmes 2 is expected to be released on Netflix sometime later this year.