‘Cancelled’ comics Dave Chappelle and Louis CK both Grammy-nominated for Best Comedy Album

The argument of whether or not cancelling someone actually works got another talking point today when the Grammy Association nominated both Dave Chappelle and Louis CK for Comedy Album of the Year. Chappelle was nominated for The Closer and Louis CK got a nod for his album Sorry.

CK won the category last year. While his career was definitely narrowed (he lost his TV show on FX) after he admitted to sexual misconduct, he’s been selling out venues all over the world. Chappelle’s special The Closer caused walkouts and protests at Netflix, but he also regularly sells out as well, and recently hosted Saturday Night Live.

Both men have already won the category three times each. Chappelle won in 2018 for The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas, in 2019 for Equanimity & The Bird Revelation and Sticks and Stones in 2020. CK won in 2012 for Hilarious, in 2016 for Live at Madison Square Garden and last year for Sincerely Louis CK.

Chappelle has won every time he’s been nominated and CK has only lost once. Other nominees in the category include Jim Gaffigan for Comedy Monster, Randy Rainbow for A Little Brains, A Little Talent, and Patton Oswalt for We All Scream.

Both Oswalt and Patton have been nominated seven times. Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, who served jail time (he was released after an appeal) over numerous rape allegations, has won the most Grammys for Best Comedy Album, with seven.

Grammys are voted on by members of the Recording Academy Membership. This includes “performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, instrumentalists, and other creators currently working in the recording industry.”

We’ll have to wait until the Grammys air on CBS on Feb. 5 to see who wins.