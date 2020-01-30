Capcom Says Resident Evil 3’s Nemesis Will Be Much Scarier Than Mr. X

If you had trouble enough avoiding the need for adult diapers when being relentlessly chased by Mr. X in last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake, then it might be time to stock up before the sequel arrives.

Following a raft of leaks and rumors outing its existence early, Capcom finally confirmed the long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 3 late last year. The reimagined title, which sees players take control of former S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine, once again takes place in the zombie-infested Raccoon City, though unlike its predecessor, the majority of your time this time around will be spent exploring the city’s streets rather than a decrepit old police station.

As if the prospect of being ambushed at every corner by the walking dead wasn’t enough to induce panic, Jill will also be forced to contend with a certain Tyrant stalking her escape attempt every step of the way. And according to producer Peter Fabiano, Nemesis’ fear factor will make Mr. X look like a pushover by comparison.

Speaking to GamesRadar in a recent interview, Fabiano describes how, due to a certain degree of overlap in development, Nemesis shares many similar qualities to that of his genetically inferior predecessor. “There was some overlap in the development of RE3 and RE2,” he tells the site, adding “we certainly took some elements that we learned putting together RE2’s Tyrant, but Nemesis is his own brand of terror and a relentless pursuer who can use weapons.”

The importance of that last point can’t be overstated. Unlike Mr. X, who relied on sheer physical strength to get the job done, Nemesis’ heightened intelligence allows him to use a range of weaponry to engage in combat from afar. Flamethrowers and rocket launchers are just some of the toys already confirmed to be among the monster’s repertoire, of course, and Fabiano is keen to reiterate that the team attached to the reimagined threequel “wanted to make sure that Nemesis was his own brand of fear.”

Bold words, no doubt, and we can’t wait to see how those ambitions translate to gameplay when Resident Evil 3 finally arrives on April 3rd. For those that missed it, you can check out the redesigned Nemesis in all his grotesque glory over here. Enjoy!