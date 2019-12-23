Carrie Fisher’s Brother Reveals Her Emotional After-Death Letter

Mere days after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Carrie Fisher‘s brother has revealed an emotional note that the actress jokingly wrote about her own death when she was alive.

Fisher’s sudden passing took a heavy toll on the many fans, friends, and relatives who still remember the actress and pay tribute to her every once in a while. And the last movie in the Skywalker Saga itself is emotional for a lot of people in the sense that it marks her final appearance in a feature film with the use of unreleased footage from previous installments.

But among many other things, the beloved icon of the Star Wars franchise was always known to have a strong sense of humor. So, it probably doesn’t come off as much of a surprise to hear that her brother Todd has recently discovered a sarcastic letter that Carrie wrote before her passing in 2016 to address her own death.

The posthumous note reads:

“I am dead. How are you? I’ll see you soon … I would call and tell you what this is like, but there is no reception up here. Cut. New scene, new setup, new heavenly location. I have finally got the part that I have been rehearsing for all my life. God gave me the part. This is the end of the road I have been touring on all my life.”

Todd Fisher says that he found the letter in their late mother’s belongings and that he recognized Carrie’s handwriting right away. While the note is somewhat tragic considering the actress’ passing, knowing that fans would want to treasure everything from Carrie is the reason that her brother decided to share it with everyone else.

Todd previously attended the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and admitted that he got emotional watching his sibling’s scenes, maintaining that she’s “the heart and soul of the storyline.” Certainly no one would argue with that statement, for if there’s one thing that Star Wars fans can unanimously agree on, it’s the fact that Carrie Fisher has always been and always will be an embodiment of the spirit that resonates within that fictional universe of a galaxy far, far away.