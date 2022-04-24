‘Cars 3’ undergoes an unexpected reappraisal on Twitter

People are giving renewed attention to 'Cars 3' after a viral Twitter post pointed out how absolutely nail-biting the promo poster was.

Fans of Pixar are retroactively praising the promotional material for Cars 3 after a viral post put an impressively intense piece of artwork back into the spotlight.

It all started when Matt Ramos posted an image for Cars 3, which showed Owen Wilson’s Lightning McQueen doing a gravity-defying flip, whose outcome seems quite uncertain, based on the tagline, “From this moment, everything will change.”

“Name a better teaser poster. I’ll wait…” Ramos captioned the post.

Name a better teaser poster. I’ll wait… pic.twitter.com/Ok8luYacoY — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 23, 2022

Another fan rightfully remarked, “there was absolutely no reason for the Cars 3 poster to go THIS hard.”

there was absolutely no reason for the Cars 3 poster to go THIS hard pic.twitter.com/XjSCmPzPL4 — Tronix💛 (@XaqueTronix) April 23, 2022

Another user pointed out how, while the poster seemed to indicate the film would be the “darkest Pixar movie ever,” no one ended up showing up at the box office to see how the mayhem unfolded.

Funny how whenever this poster dropped, people say that Cars 3 will be the darkest Pixar movie ever



And yet, nobody saw it 🙃 https://t.co/VBcERw87y8 — AfterLife💙 (@AfterLi51707799) April 23, 2022

Another user was simply floored that the completely unnecessary sequel was released half a decade ago.

Other fans found the renewed attention on the threequel as an opportunity to heap praise on the movie as the true successor to the original, following the disastrous Cars 2.

better in context as well: this was kinda of a redemption arc after that disastrous cars 2



they went hard for cars 3 and did a pretty good job ngl. i treat cars 3 as the true sequel for the first cars movie https://t.co/khdXFR6Vj0 — #LigtasNaBalikEskwelaNa (@jimmijares1) April 24, 2022

why does no one talk about how good Cars 3 is?! 🤨 — T ☻ R I E (@VAurora__) April 23, 2022

Cars 3 is better than any of its predecessors. I'll hear any arguments. However, you're wrong. https://t.co/62mWfT72Tj — Shae'Kell Butler (Shak) (@ShaeKell_) April 23, 2022

In our own review of Cars 3, we acknowledged its superiority to the second film and being a rock-solid, if somewhat forgettable, effort overall.