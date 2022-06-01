Channing Tatum calls ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ the Super Bowl of stripper movies

It’s been seven years since we last saw Channing Tatum in the role of Mike Lane from the actor’s beloved Magic Mike series of films, and though it’s unclear how much longer we’ll have to wait for the upcoming Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the actor is determined to go out with a definitive bang this time around.

The original films, 2012’s Magic Mike and 2015’s Magic Mike XXL, were chiefly male-focused and catered toward female audiences. But, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tatum revealed the new direction the third film will be taking, offering us the first instance of the film’s plot details that have so far been kept under wraps.

Our first two movies were movies about guys [and] were made for a predominantly female audience. Now I want to make a movie about a female’s experience. But I didn’t know what that was. So we started to try and just explore what that would be, what that would be for a woman to come into Mike’s world and kind of sweep him away and into something that he’s never experienced before. And to see him in a way that he’s never been seen. Also for him to see her like she’s never been seen. I want to do the Super Bowl of stripper movies. I don’t want to stick to the world of reality anymore. I just want to do some really amazing dancing that people will be like wow, that was worth the price of admission.

It sounds like Mike Lane’s final plight will put heavy emphasis on choreography and cinematography, all while exploring a side of the character that has remained untapped up until now, and with Tatum’s charisma leading the charge, it all makes for an eye-catching artistic recipe.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance was announced late last year, and there’s currently no word on a release date.