A character coping with cerebral palsy is set to make her small-screen debut on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has a brand new movie on the way that features the struggles of a girl with cerebral palsy called Out of My Mind. The girl is named Melody Brooks, and she’s played by newcomer Phoebe-Rae Taylor.

The movie follows Brooks, a girl with “a quick wit and a sharp mind,” according to a news release by Disney Plus. Despite her intelligence, Brooks is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, so “she is not given the same academic opportunities as her classmates. However, when Katherine, a young educator, notices her student’s untapped potential, she encourages Melody to participate in mainstream education, where greater successes – and challenges – await.”

The movie also stars Rosemarie DeWitt (The Staircase) as Brooks’ mother, Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as her father, and Judith Light (American Crime Story) as her neighbor Mrs. V.

Her teacher is played by Courtney Taylor (Insecure). The movie will be directed by Ambear Sealey (No Man of God) from a screenplay by Daniel Stiepleman (On the Basis of Sex). It’s based on an acclaimed novel by Sharon M. Draper.

Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, said the movie was a very exciting proposition, according to a statement.

“There’s a sense of exhilaration here as we embark with this very well-regarded creative team in adapting Sharon Draper’s candid, beautiful and powerful book that tells a universally relatable story about both following your dreams and having an impact in this world. It’s also a wonderful opportunity for us to center the lived experiences of people with disabilities.”

Sealy said she was excited to work on this type of project.

“I’m thrilled to tell this sophisticated, coming-of-age story that is unlike any we’ve seen before and to have such wonderful collaborators in Peter Saraf, Participant, Big Beach, Daniel Stiepleman and Disney. In Phoebe-Rae Taylor, we have found an amazing actress, and I can’t wait for the world to meet her. My hope is that ‘Out of My Mind’ will be an important part of disability awareness and inclusion and will expand the conversation surrounding diversity and disability.”

Finally, the executive vice president of Narrative Film at production company Participant, who is helping to produce the movie, said this type of story champions people’s differences and preconceived notions about disability.

“‘Out of My Mind’ advances Participant’s mission of reaching audiences with incredible stories that celebrate difference and challenge preconceived notions about ability,” said.We are thrilled to work with Disney and the outstanding creative team to bring this story to life. Bringing a story that has been beloved by millions who’ve read the book to the screen is such an incredible opportunity. We get to make something that hasn’t been seen before — a coming of age story about a sixth grader who is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair and who will be played by a wonderful actress with cerebral palsy.”

There’s no release date just yet for the movie but we’ll keep you posted.