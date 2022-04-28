Check out the new ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ IMAX poster

Movie ticket service Fandango dropped the new poster for IMAX screenings of Jurassic World: Dominion on its Twitter profile this morning to promote a live screening and Q&A event with “special guests.”

Be the first to experience #JurassicWorldDominion on June 9 in @IMAX. This exclusive poster touts IMAX's exclusive live Q&A w/ special #JurassicWorld guests. 🎟️ —> https://t.co/CRrCNKIdzg pic.twitter.com/QikolMbL0N — Fandango (@Fandango) April 28, 2022

The poster is a classic dinosaur in a circle design, which echoes the original 1993 Jurassic Park logo poster, which featured a silhouette of a T-Rex skeleton against a red background. The design is appropriate for Dominion, a film that reunites the original film cast of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum with a story that brings the six-film cycle full circle.

In addition, the new installment serves as a conclusion to the Jurassic Park hexology. In the film, humans and dinosaurs now coexist side-by-side, and presumably, the film will address Neill’s character, paleontologist Alan Grant’s concerns about the ecological effects of bringing dinosaurs back.

Fans have been going wild waiting for the poster reveal, some going so far as to design their own:

Designed an alternative poster for #JurassicWorldDominion

Hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/rqRhQMPfG7 — Unai (@UnaiLizarza) April 27, 2022

After learning a tidbit about context for the #JurassicWorldDominion #IMAX poster, I understand it better now, but anyway, I threw these together for hahas pic.twitter.com/ktUFhgS8xH — Jaroslav Kosmina (@jaros428) April 28, 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 10th worldwide.