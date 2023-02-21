Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, and eight other Marvel actors who’ve been named the Sexiest Man Alive

When fans think of the men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a few very important things come to mind: talent, prestige, and an unrelenting sense of appeal. It’s almost like they were designed to be some of the sexiest superheroes alive, in addition to their world-saving super-human strength and passion-driven attempts to make the world a better place, of course.

The honor of People’s Sexiest Man Alive has been around for some time, and Marvel’s finest have been honored on more than one occasion with the title, spread, and magazine cover that so many fans have added to their Marvel collections. From the earlier stages when Harrison Ford was honored to last year’s big winner: Chris Evans, superheroes and even antiheroes are often included in the lineup.

While we’d argue that there are even more charming and painfully attractive Marvel heroes that could be on the list, we’ve put together the ones who have been chosen so far. Here’s to those who desire to save the world, those hell-bent on destroying it, and how they all look so good while doing it.

Harrison Ford (1998)

Hear us out, Harrison Ford might not be a Marvel actor yet, but he’s soon to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus’ Thunderbolt’ Ross in Captain America: New World Order. Starring Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez, the film will debut in 2024 and will user Ford into the Marvel realm following the death of William Hurt. In addition to an already important role within the universe, Ford’s hands will be full when he steps into play the character, as he’s now the president of the United States.

Kevin Feige spoke with EW about the expansion of Ross’ duties in the next film:

“This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He’s the president of the United States in the film. And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger. There’s a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible.”

Ford is a fascinating and talented actor, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the table in Captain America: New World Order, so we absolutely couldn’t leave him off our list. The definition of aging like a fine wine; Ford isn’t just easy on the eyes (then and now), but he’s confident, self-assured, and one of our favorite actors in the business. There’s nothing better than a man who gets more handsome and talented with each new year.

Jude Law (2004)

Taking on the role of Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel, Jude Law was named the sexiest man alive in 2004 and in many years before and after if you ask his fans. Law is a refined kind of sexy, educated, and well-rounded. Something is ever-inviting about his personality, and he’s got a way of drawing you in, and before you even realize it — you’re hooked. While we’ve only seen him in one Marvel appearance so far, fans can rejoice that it’s not a one-and-done for Law.

We’ll see YoWe’llg once more in The Marvels in November of this year, and alongside an extremely talented (and visually stunning) cast, he’ll bring more of his sexiest man-alive energy to the Marvel realm. Here’s to his overwhelming sense of charm, regalness, and sex appeal!

Hugh Jackman (2008)

It goes without sayinthere’sHugh Jackman is swoon-worthy on any given day, but there’s something extra special about his physique when he gets more jacked to take on the role of the powerhouse “mutant.” Logan, James, or Wolverine: he’s absolutely stunning, no matter what you call him. We’ve all watched his story unfold across various X-Men films and the heartwrenching Logan, but he’s about to enter the MCU in a big way — and we’re not just talking about those muscles.

Jackman’s Wolverine will be a character in Deadpool 3 or Wolverine 10 (as he so eloquently puts it), the first R-rated MCU film fans will be able to experience. With Deadpool and Wolverine in the same film, it will surely be a beautiful, vulgar, and chaotic mess.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Feige said that Jackman’s return for this big project would be phenomenal.

“It’s amazing. And we’ve got Hugh Jackman coming back for our first ‘Deadpool’ film within the MCU. That’s our first R-rated film. To have Hugh come back is incredible.”

In addition to Jackman’s awe-inspiring good looks, Deadpool himself is rather handsome, and our next sexiest man alive might have something to do with that.

Ryan Reynolds (2010)

You can’t talk about the sexiest man alive without mentioning Ryan Reynolds; his place in the Marvel realm is massive and important. As our favorite foul-mouthed superhero or antihero, he’s a masterfully witty character, and we just can’t get enough of him. In large, that’s because of his hilarious personality, unique brand of perfectly sprinkled sarcasm, and of course — his painfully good looks.

We’ve seen him as a mutant mercenary for two films now, and we’re eagerly anticipating the third; it’s his overwhelming sense of magnetism despite the vitriol he often spits that first draws you in, then it’s the sarcasm in which he greets the world that broke his heart, and last but certainly not least — it’s his physique. Reynolds is obviously sexy, but he also has the type of personality that draws you in. From hilarious social media posts dedicated to his wife to snarky videos devoted to an ongoing “feud” with Jackman, you can’t help but laugh.

As we all know, laughter is the way to anyone’s heart, and he’s worked his way into all of ours.

Bradley Cooper (2011)

Bradley Cooper might not be a “face” in the Marvel realm, but he lends his voice to one of our most beloved characters: Rocket Raccoon. The animal-turned-hero has the power to fight alongside the best of them and pull on your heartstrings at the same time, all while solidifying himself as an MCU favorite.

Cooper has the same charm but with fewer fights in his daily life. 2011’s sexiest man alive earned the title for a good reason: he’s just a treat to look at. He’s talented, passionate, and an actor so dedicated to his craft that he’s repeatedly made audiences worldwide fall in love with him. If you add all of that to his painfully good looks, you’ve got a recipe for not just 2011’s sexiest man alive but one of the most handsome actors in the industry as a whole. Just look at that bone structure and those eyes; what a treat!

Chris Hemsworth (2014)

Need we say more? Chris Hemsworth is everyone’s pick for the sexiest man alive every year, but he got the official recognition in 2014 with shaggy blonde hair and a dreamy stare to match. Hemsworth is Marvel’s Thor and one of the most handsome superheroes ever: inside and outside the MCU.

Like many others on this list, Hemsworth continues to age like a very fine wine, only growing more phenomenal with time. He’s grown more charming, handsome, and hilarious as a character in the Marvel realm. His confidence as an actor has grown as he’s spent more years in the business, as have his passions across his craft.

He’s not just a handsome actor; he sets an example for many others both in the industry and as fans. Especially in his latest venture, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, he showcases that, while he loves being an actor, there are so many other essential pieces of his story. He is so many wonderful things all rolled into one beautiful package.

Idris Elba (2018)

Idris Elba, what can we say about him that does him justice? He’s handsome, charming, talented, and of course: one of the sexiest men alive. He’s got a spirit and personality that grabs your attention from the beginning and never lets go; he demands respect without saying a word, and did we mention that he’s as stunning as he is skillful? In 2018, People named him their sexiest man alive, and we think he deserves the honor now and forever.

Breathing life into Hemidall, he was a gatekeeper and a friend, someone powerful and full of gratitude. His impact on the Marvel realm was an important one, and he brought a magnitude of depth to the Thor realm specifically. Be it as an actor, a DJ, or a model: Elba shines and captivates us always. Here’s to one of the most handsome men on the planet (and all of the rest of them, too).

Michael B. Jordan (2020)

Be still our beating hearts; Michael B. Jordan took the role of the sexiest man alive in 2020, and it was a treat to all of us. In fact, it was the gift that keeps giving: an entire spread with snippets of his career and photos to make us swoon. We couldn’t have asked for more.

Let’s face it, Jordan is one of the most incredibly handsome men on the planet, and his contributions to the Marvel universe were something that made fans feel a lot of emotions. Erik Kilmonger wasn’t a “good guy,” but he certainly evoked a lot of good feelings in audiences worldwide; especially in that scene where he visits the museum, you know the one. We could talk about him all day.

Like the others on the list, he will forever be our sexiest man alive, both within the Marvel realm and outside of it.

Paul Rudd (2021)

Paul Rudd was the sexiest man alive in 2021, and his reaction to the honor was very on-brand for the Marvel actor. While he said many people deserved the title before he did (and we disagree), he also said that since it was bestowed upon him, he would take advantage of it. He was going to work it, enjoying each moment of the experience.

“I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”

While his friends may have given him a hard time about it, fans were thrilled to see his cover be revealed and to read more about his journey and his life. Plus, a spread of his handsome face wasn’t something we hated either. Rudd has an undeniably attractive vibe, but his personality and hilarity make it even better. He’s beautiful and charming and humble — being all three definitely helped him earn the title of sexiest man alive.

You can see Rud in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now.

Chris Evans (2022)

Last but certainly not least is the definition of sex appeal and America’s ass himself, Chris Evans. Yes, 2022’s sexiest man alive and the hero we all deserve. Evans isn’t just a dream boat; he’s not just someone we could stare at all day; he’s the kind of guy you become a fast fan of and continue to be surprised by as time passes.

The ultimate dog dad, a man who gives to charity and someone who stands as a beacon of hope for others — Evan’s heart makes him that much more attractive, and it’s not like he needs the help. His eyes, that smile: it’s all very knee-weakening on its own. Evans is just the total package, and his role in the Marvel universe can’t be understated. He was Captain America, and a version of him will always be tied to the superhero, even after giving the mantle to Sam Wilson. He ensured the country would remain safe after he laid down the shield.

Evans is a phenomenally talented actor inside and outside the Marvel realm, and we’d dare say he’s the ultimate sexiest man alive every year.